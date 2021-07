LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: More monsoon storms around the region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Alerts. Flash Flood Watches are NOW in effect through Sunday morning as more monsoon moisture could spark off more thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds and high rain rates up to an inch. Drier air will return next week, but so will the heat as temps could near 110 again by midweek.