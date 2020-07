A really nice start to our Thursday with blue skies and some breezes that aren't too bumpy yet. The mountains have had higher winds so far and eventually the southerly winds will pick up for most valley neighborhoods, too. But the real treat will be slightly cooler-than-normal temps as we finish the week and head into the weekend. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the numbers that may not last too long as we finish off July next week.