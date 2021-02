Another very chilly start to the day, thanks to light winds and clear skies overnight morning lows dropped to the 30s. Our last Friday of February will be sunny and warmer before a cooler weekend again to finish the month. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 60s as another cold front heads for southern Nevada late Saturday. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the wind speeds to expect as you're making weekend plans and the temps to look forward to as we roll into March.