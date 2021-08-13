Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, August 13th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Lingering monsoon moisture was able to fire up a few more storms again today that dodged Las Vegas again. We did have higher humidity and dew points, but storms did not materialize over the valley this time around. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued again for some parts of the region as we bump up highs near 110 again with scorching temps out in Death Valley. The Heat Warning goes into affect at 10AM on Sunday and lasts until 8PM Monday. Las Vegas is NOT in the heat alert but will still be a few degrees above our 103 normal. The monsoon is expected increase again next week increasing storm chances again.