Gusty overnight winds are relaxing a little, but consistent and cooler breezes today will still be a challenge for all the little critters outdoors today. If you need to take puppy for a stroll, hold on tight. And people with allergies, don't miss your antihistamines today because all that pollen will stay suspended in the air. Highs will drop from yesterday's warm low 80s and Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a real roller coaster of temps during the next week.