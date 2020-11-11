Sunshine saluting our Veterans today

A beautiful, but extra-chilly start to our Veterans Day in southern Nevada. Warm jackets & coats are a good idea if you’re heading out early for any celebrations. Early morning clouds have already thinned out and moved on so we’ll have plenty of blue sky on this holiday. Afternoon temps will warm slightly today and each day heading into the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast shows more clouds returning tonight and tomorrow and she lets you know where we might see another chance of showers or snow.