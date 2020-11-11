Sunshine saluting our Veterans today

Sunny and very chilly 30s to start our Tuesday! Grab a warm coat or jacket and keep it with you as temps be slow to warm up today. Highs will stay well below normal again this afternoon, likely not reaching 60 degrees. It will feel a lot better in the sun than the shady spots. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has another chance for snow in our mountains before the weekend, but eventually getting temperatures back to normal.