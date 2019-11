LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Mount Charleston saw its first snowfall of the winter season prompting officials to warn residents and visitors to drive safely and prepare for winter conditions when visiting the Spring Mountains National Recreation area.

The storm Wednesday is expected to bring 10 to 18 inches of snow to the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (SMNRA), above 7,500 feet but not enough snow for various play areas of Lee Canyon to open.