Areas of fog around Las Vegas to get the day started.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Nevada along with parts of southern California and northwest Arizona. It expired at 8am.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with generally light wind and decreasing humidity. High: 58

Cloudy tonight with the low in the mid 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday with the high reaching 60.