Beautiful sunshine along with brisk north winds again this Thursday. Breezes blowing up to 25 mph or higher at times are expected to last through the day so keep a warm jacket with you. After today, the winds relax and temp warm-up heading into a long holiday weekend. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW warns it won’t last long as another chilly Pacific storm will drop into the area on President’s Day to shake things up again.