LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue skies to start our Wednesday, but with monsoon humidity stuck in place, the afternoon could be active with thunderstorms anywhere across Clark County and nearby areas. The afternoons have been hotter this week, but we’ve escaped with very few days in the 100s during August so far, thanks to all of the humid and stormy days. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast sees more sunny days though in her 8-day forecast.