LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny skies and still some lingering humidity for southern Nevada this morning, but we’re not looking for thunderstorms today – just more hot temperatures. In fact, a heat wave is on the way this week as we finish August and roll into September with highs well above normal through our Labor Day weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of the heat watches issued for the desert southwest.