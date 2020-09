Sunny skies and comfortable temps to start our Monday. Summer heat is not giving in on our last week of the season. Highs will stay close to the century mark again today and then warm into the low 100s for a few days. There will be some wind and slightly cooler temps into the weekend, but no rain and that will likely set a new record for dry days here in Las Vegas. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details.