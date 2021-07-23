Stronger storms are possible this weekend

Our Friday morning is quiet after storms pounded parts of the valley yesterday. There is damage to clean up today, but the flooding rains are gone for now. Plenty of monsoon moisture remains stuck over our area, with just a slight chance of afternoon storms today and a break in the action to start the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast is looking ahead to a surge expected Sunday which could produce strong widespread storms with flooding rains and damaging winds.