Strong winds turning hazardous, chilly

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Starting our Monday with sunny skies and light breezes so far, but that will change as the day goes on. Strong, gusty winds will develop through the day with the strongest winds expected late this afternoon as a cold front approaches the Las Vegas valley. This chilly Pacific storm will bring a chance of scattered showers and mountain snow, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of high wind warnings and winter weather advisories you need to plan for over the next 48 hours!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories