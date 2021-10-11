Strong winds turning hazardous, chilly

Starting our Monday with sunny skies and light breezes so far, but that will change as the day goes on. Strong, gusty winds will develop through the day with the strongest winds expected late this afternoon as a cold front approaches the Las Vegas valley. This chilly Pacific storm will bring a chance of scattered showers and mountain snow, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of high wind warnings and winter weather advisories you need to plan for over the next 48 hours!