Strong winds return later today

A mix of clouds and sunshine to start our Wednesday with comfortable 70s. Increasing south winds will become uncomfortable as the day goes on and especially tonight. The exceptionally dry conditions along with those winds will keep elevated fire weather dangers for our area, too. Afternoon temps will stay below normal for just a couple more days before triple digits return this weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the high wind alerts you need to prepare for.
