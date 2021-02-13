Strong winds cause damage, fallen trees as storm hits Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fast-moving storm made its way across the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon, causing fallen trees and damage to buildings, homes, and roadways. Strong winds were felt all over, according to many 8 News Now viewers.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 2:45 p.m. Saturday for parts of Clark County, including Las Vegas and Henderson, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts of 50-70 mph were reported in some areas.
Around 2:45 p.m., NV Energy’s map showed more than 200 reported outages were affecting nearly 40,000 people.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it has received some weather-related calls, mostly electrical. Below are some of the calls the department has received today:
- A bouncy house with kids inside blew atop a house on the westside. Crews arrived and found kids were safe in the house
- Traffic light pole down in the intersection of W. Charleston & Torrey Pines
- A partial roof torn off a strip mall on W. Charleston Blvd
There is a wind advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.
8 News Now Meteorologist Sally Jaramillo reports a fast moving weather system will bring widespread strong winds to the Mojave Desert and southern Great Basin region through this evening along with areas of blowing dust.
A few light showers are possible across the Sierra, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.
Additional disturbances will bring another shot of wind on Tuesday along with periods of mid and high clouds.
This is a developing story.