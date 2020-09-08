Strong winds bringing a taste of fall

Hazy skies with smoke and dust as strong northeasterly winds are plowing into southern Nevada today. The cold front zooming into the desert and the west will bring a big taste of fall in a hurry with highs staying extra cool and gusty winds bringing elevated fire danger and other hazards. Morning temps will be noticeably cooler in the 60s with afternoons in the aumtumn-like 80s. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details on the wind advisory and just how long the cool down will last.