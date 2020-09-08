Strong winds bringing a taste of fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clark County has issued a smoke and dust advisory for Tuesday due to the California wildfires and blowing dust that is blanketing the the Las Vegas valley.

Gusts in excess of 50 mph hour have already been recorded in the valley and have resulted in some downed trees and power outages. Wind gusts of up to 66 mph have been recorded at Hoover Dam and 61 mph at Nellis Air Force Base.