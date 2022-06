Sunny and hazy to start our last Friday of spring. Southerly winds will pick up speed through the day and get downright gusty this afternoon putting dust in the air and debris on the roads. Be safe outdoors with the extra-strong winds that will last through Saturday. Temps will take a dive to the cooler 80s and low 90s for the weekend, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says to be ready for the heat to return as we roll into summer next week!