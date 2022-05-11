LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A strong dust devil tore across a neighborhood in the northeast valley this afternoon. The damage to a feed store business was on West Lone Mountain Rd. at Rancho near Santa Fe Station.

In video taken by Josh Devin who was in the CarMax parking lot across the street a large dust devil can be seen tearing across the lot. At the intersection at least two large palm trees were uprooted and the metal roof covering hay bales at Jones Feed and Tack was peeled back.

At the same time up on Mt. Charleston snow was falling as a small system moved southeast over the Spring Mountains.