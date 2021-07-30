Stormy weather, flash flooding predicted for weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monsoon showers and thunderstorms should be considered in your outdoor plans this weekend. Abundant moisture is being pushed into the Las Vegas valley over the next few days.

Slow-moving afternoon and evening thunderstorms could start moving into the valley Friday afternoon.

The storms are expected to become widespread and produce heavy rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour, leading to dangerous flash flooding in low-lying areas like intersections, washes, burn areas, and narrow canyons in the mountains.

⛈️ More monsoon impacts again today with flash flooding being the main concern. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12PM today – 5AM Sunday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts & never drive thru flooded roadways!#nvwx #azwx #cawx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/zjPfZ9RcNN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2021

Flash Flood Watches have been issued for all of southern Nevada and surrounding areas starting at noon Friday and lasting until early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain can collect quickly and become dangerously fast as it rushes through streets and flood channels. Avoid being in flooded washes or channels, and find alternate routes around flooded intersections. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock someone off their feet and twelve inches of rushing floodwater can float a vehicle.

Along with dangerous flooding, these thunderstorms can also produce strong gusty outflow winds of 50 mph or higher, and deadly lightning. The electricity from a thunderstorm can travel ten miles or more from a thunderstorm and produce lightning strikes far away from the rain and wind of a storm.

Residents should secure patio furniture and loose items outdoors. Also, trim trees of dead branches to prevent tree damage and debris that might block roads or damage your property.

The chance of thunderstorms should end by Sunday evening with a drying trend next week. Temperatures will heat up well above normal, to near 110 in some neighborhoods.