Storms could bring more flooding

A muggy Tuesday with plenty of leftover moisture from late-night storms again. Lightning, strong winds, dust, and rain pounded areas of southern Nevada and we’ll be on storm watch again tonight. Temperatures will be hot, but not the extreme we’ve had for the past week. Monsoon thunderstorms will target areas of the desert again today into tonight and flood watches have been issued for areas that have already been saturated by recent heavy rains. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at the timing for today’s storms.