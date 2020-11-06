Storm systems to impact Valley, bringing possibility of end to record dry streak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We could finally see an end to the record dry streak that’s left us (well, some of us) hoping for rain, with no end to sunny skies in sight.

Two storm systems will impact the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend. The first is set to arrive Friday through Saturday. The second will move in Sunday, lasting through Monday morning.

Let’s get to the good part: rain! Both systems bring chances of showers. The second one on Sunday seems to have a better moisture tap that will bring greater chances for scattered showers.

We’ll also see our first snow of the season in the mountains, where 3 to 6 inches are expected above 5,000 feet. A winter storm watch has been issued for the mountains from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. The alert also includes Lincoln, Central Nye and Mohave counties.

Neighborhoods in the south are already feeling small impacts of the first system, as winds materialized in those areas Friday morning. It will continue to be blustery, possibly through Monday morning.

As mentioned before, the record dry streak could be snapped at 200 or 201 days. It all depends on if we get measurable rain at McCarran International Airport tomorrow or Sunday.

Keep in mind, any rain on the streets will make for slick driving conditions since we haven’t had precipitation on them in months. It will lift oil and grime from the surface.

Next up, temperatures. This week tied and even set record highs, with numbers in the mid-80s.

Those temperatures will take a dive, however, which is good news for all you cold weather lovers! Saturday, we will drop 25 degrees as a cold core system passes through. Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend.

Next week won’t improve much, with numbers remaining some 10-15 degrees below normal past Veterans Day. We will come close to record cool highs.

Winds will remain gusty over the weekend, with peak gusts in the Valley reaching between 30-40 mph. They will be higher locally down the Colorado River and the mountains on Sunday, where the winter storm watch goes into effect Saturday night through Sunday night.