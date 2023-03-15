LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The storm passing over California and Nevada is expected to move eastward, bringing snow, rain, and flooding concerns.

Millions of Californians are dealing with the impacts of Tuesday’s storm. The wet weather led to devastating flooding in some parts of the state. A flood warning is in place until further notice for Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties as well as the town of Parajo after a levee failed Friday. The town is flooded, and thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate.

“My worst fear happened,” said Sheriff Tina Nieto of Monterey County, California. “It happened, and now you see what the devastation can do. This is as bad as it gets.”

The excessive rainfall is breaking rain records for California. Reports of downed trees and mudslides continue. Residents are also experiencing power outages, and some counties remain under evacuation orders. Meanwhile, mountain communities are struggling to dig themselves out of the snow.

“This thing came down in a seven-day period like never before,” said Don Turek.

California governor Gavin Newsom said the storm marks the eleventh atmospheric river of the season and hinted that more wet weather is expected.

“We’re only in March,” Newsom said. “None of us naive about what we’re looking forward to next week.”

Another round of minor precipitation is expected in the area, with a bigger storm projected to hit in the next few days.