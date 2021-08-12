Sticky August heat hangs on

Very humid out there today with sunny skies so far, but showers are moving through Arizona right now. While most of those will dive south, there’s a good chance we could see afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains today while we’ll keep sticky sunshine for the valley. There’s nothing to scour out the high moisture levels for now, but the valley should take a quiet break from storms for a few days while the mountains will stay on alert. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more heat as we head into the weekend.