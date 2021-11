LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: It’s another unseasonably mild day with a high of 78. Not bad for the first week of November as highs will be hovering near 80 for the rest of the week. We don’t expect any big weather changes until late weekend into next week. Although there are some storm in the pipeline for this week, they should not affect the region until a deeper trough pushes in late weekend. Cooler temps, clouds and wind next week with the approaching trough.