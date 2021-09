Sunny skies, lighter winds, and oh so dry after yesterday’s southwest breezes. You really need to focus on staying hydrated in this very dry air that will stick around for the week. Hot temps aren’t budging either, as we look for another triple-digit day. But the heat will slowly fade as we head into our last weekend of summer. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cooler temps that a lot of people say they’re ready for.