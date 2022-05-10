Southwest winds started cranking again overnight and they will stay strong for our Tuesday. Gusts will easily make it to 30 mph for many neighborhoods through the day into tonight. You may want to turn off your sprinklers and save some water today. Cooler air will stick around, too, and tomorrow morning will be cool enough for long sleeves and jackets. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a quick turnaround in temperatures by the weekend, with our first hot triple digits of the year!