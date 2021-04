The winds turned out of the northwest last night and they will be somewhat gusty through the afternoon hours again. We’ll start the day with sunny skies, but there will be some clouds that drift through later today and even a slight chance of showers in the mountains by the evening. Mild highs in the 70s – right where they should be for April – will stay in place through the weekend. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a warm-up coming for next week.