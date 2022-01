LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: More clouds today after starting off the day with sunshine. Unfortunately we don’t expect any rain with the clouds and temps will be chilly by morning as they clear out. The cut-off low spinning off the coast of Baja should remain there through the week and keep moisture at bay for now. So it looks like we’ll see an increase in clouds, but shower chances right now are slim. We’ll see if that changes with later updates