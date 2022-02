Just a few high clouds in our skies and some isolated north breezes to start Wednesday. A little energy is skipping past southern Nevada today and as it works against the high pressure over our area, northerly winds will pick up at times through tonight. But the high pressure holds strong to keep afternoon temps well above normal for the rest of the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has sweet spring-like temps all the way through Valentine’s Day.