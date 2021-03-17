Southern states on high alert for possible tornado outbreak

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Several states across the South are bracing for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles, winds that could reach hurricane strength and hail the size of baseballs.

The Wednesday storms pose the highest risk for a region that includes parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, The Storm Prediction Center said. The area in the bullseye for possible tornadoes is home to more than 8 million people and includes Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

Forecasters predict the intense tornadoes to begin Wednesday afternoon across parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, before spreading eastward. The peak is anticipated for Wednesday evening across Mississippi and Alabama.

In parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, any storm cell that develops Wednesday afternoon “could quickly become a supercell capable of producing strong tornadoes,” the Storm Prediction Center warned.

Tornado watches Wednesday covered parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Parts of Oklahoma and Missouri will also be at risk of severe storms.

The threats include “numerous tornadoes,” with several “intense and long track,” as well as scattered damaging winds that could reach “hurricane force” strength, the Storm Prediction Center warned.

NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily said the wording that’s being used by the Storm Prediction Center are descriptors that aren’t used often.

“Only in the most intense situations do we see this sort of thing,” Jebaily said.

“Today, it’s pretty much a veritable powder keg,” Jebaily explained. “This is pretty much as high of conditions as you could get at, or the most ripe of conditions you can get for severe thunderstorms where tornadoes are not just a possibility, they’re a likelihood today. And there is a very good possibility that they could be strong, large, violent, and long-track, meaning long-lived.”

More than a dozen Alabama school systems canceled classes, planned online sessions or announced early dismissals because of the threat. More could be added to the list.

Communities across the South were also urging residents to know where their closest tornado shelters are.

In Jackson, Tennessee, officials said the Carl Perkins Civic Center and McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport will be open for citizens seeking shelter from severe weather starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Jackson is a city of about 67,000 people in West Tennessee.

HOW TO STAY SAFE

For those in the areas affected, Jebaily recommends making sure your cellphone is charged and accessible, and that you’re able to get weather alerts in multiple ways.

He told residents not to rely on tornado sirens, since they’re not designed to be heard indoors.

“You may be able to hear them, but they’re designed to alert people outside who may be out of reach or out of touch,” Jebaily said.

Televisions and radios are also great warning systems, he said.

Jebaily suggested that everyone get a severe weather plan in place quickly.

“You want to be able to seek shelter within a minute or two, suitable shelter,” Jebaily said. “Once a tornado watch is issued, that means you should already be thinking about plans of action that you need to be able to take.”

For residents living in mobile homes or RVS, Jebaily said vehicles are notoriously dangerous places to ride out severe weather.

“Try to think of a shelter or somewhere you might be able to go now when the tornado watch comes out,” Jebaily recommended. “So that you can be easily able to seek suitable shelter when a warning finally does get issued.”

For more information about tornado safety, visit the National Weather Service’s website.