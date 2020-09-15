Some smoke will stick around

Hazy sunshine to start our Tuesday. There is a little wildfire smoke that’s drifted back into valley skies and will linger today, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies and highs just a bit above normal. Air quality will be on the bubble over the next several days as smoke will come and go with an advisory in place for those who are sensitive to it. Our last weekend of summer may get a break from 100s that could last as we roll into fall next week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the good news if you’re anticipating autumn.