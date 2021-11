It was a chilly start to our Thursday with morning temps in the 40s. And we’ll have a lot of mornings like this as we head toward Thanksgiving next week. Skies today will have a mix of high clouds and sunshine with slightly cooler afternoon temps, maybe not making it to 70 degrees. Keep the jackets and sweaters out because Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot of cooler days and chilly mornings coming.