Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 16, 2020

Soaking up some April sunshine

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Nice sunshine and a warmer start to our Thursday after reaching near 80 degrees yesterday. We’re looking for another warm day with some high clouds sliding into our skies later and into tonight. There could be some mountain rain and snow showers with this weak system so the closer you are to the mountains, the better chance you have of getting a little rain or some sprinkles tonight and Friday. If you’re waiting for even warmer weather, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast will make you happy next week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories