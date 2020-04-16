Soaking up some April sunshine

Nice sunshine and a warmer start to our Thursday after reaching near 80 degrees yesterday. We’re looking for another warm day with some high clouds sliding into our skies later and into tonight. There could be some mountain rain and snow showers with this weak system so the closer you are to the mountains, the better chance you have of getting a little rain or some sprinkles tonight and Friday. If you’re waiting for even warmer weather, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast will make you happy next week!