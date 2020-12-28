SNWA reminds residents, businesses to water landscape less during wet winter weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is encouraging residents and businesses to turn off or decrease their landscape irrigation systems’ operation time as the valley sees rainy weather and cooler temperatures this week.

The Las Vegas valley can expect rain showers Monday, with daily high temperatures expected to be in mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid to high 30s, according to the National Weather Service. More wet weather allows residents to limit the amount of water needed for their landscape irrigation, the SNWA says.

The community’s mandatory winter watering restrictions, in effect through Feb. 28, limits both turf and drip irrigation to one day per week. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

Slash your water use and save money! Water only one day a week this winter. Find your mandatory watering day at https://t.co/rZXSEA2AsN. pic.twitter.com/3xwtJeBx27 — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) December 27, 2020

Watering on days other than an individual’s assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off the property is considered water waste and may result in a water-waste fee, the SNWA notes.

The SNWA suggests residents space watering times in one-hour intervals, preferably during the mid-morning hours when temperatures are above freezing, to avoid wasteful runoff. This “cycle and soak” method also helps prevent ice from forming on lawns and sidewalks during freeze times.

To find your assigned watering day, click HERE.