SLIDESHOW: Southern Nevadans share rain, snow pictures as winter storm moves across the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A winter storm is sweeping across Southern Nevada and 8 News Now viewers are sharing their pictures and video!
A mixture of snow and rain has been reported throughout the valley Monday.
Residents can expect the cold conditions and wintry mix of snow and rain to continue throughout the week.
SEND US YOUR PICTURES AND VIDEO!
Please send any winter weather pictures or video to the following email address: pix@8newsnow.com. Be sure to attach your name and location so we can add a courtesy.
Snow covers Mountain’s Edge. Video Courtesy: BJ Moore
A mix of snow and rain spotted throughout the west valley. Video Courtesy: BJ Moore
Snow falls in Summerlin. Courtesy: Natalia Malsenido
Big snow flakes caught in Solera in Henderson. Courtesy: Linda Esvang
Snow falls in the Vistas community in Summerlin. Courtesy: Ron Futrell
8 News Now’s Joe Moeller caught his dog, Bodie, having some fun in the snow in Summerlin!