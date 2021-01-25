SLIDESHOW: Southern Nevadans share rain, snow pictures as winter storm moves across the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A winter storm is sweeping across Southern Nevada and 8 News Now viewers are sharing their pictures and video!

A mixture of snow and rain has been reported throughout the valley Monday.

Residents can expect the cold conditions and wintry mix of snow and rain to continue throughout the week.

Snow covers Red Rock Canyon in the west valley. Courtesy: @RedRockCynLV / Twitter

SEND US YOUR PICTURES AND VIDEO!

Please send any winter weather pictures or video to the following email address: pix@8newsnow.com. Be sure to attach your name and location so we can add a courtesy.

Snow blankets Red Rock. Courtesy: Stephen Grisanti

Red Rock Canyon area covered in snow on Monday, Jan. 25. Courtesy: Hector Mejia

Snow covers patio in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 25. Courtesy: Kaitlyn Olvera

Snow in Searchlight, Nevada. Courtesy: Sonnie Hurtado

Snow in Searchlight, Nevada. Courtesy: Sonnie Hurtado

Snow falls on a road near Red Rock Canyon. Courtesy: Hector Mejia

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closes due to unsafe road conditions on Monday, Jan. 25. Courtesy: Hector Mejia

Snow falls in Anthem. Courtesy: Sandee Byrd

Snow in Lone Mountain. Courtesy: Rob Wiese

Snow falls in Skye Canyon. Courtesy: Kiara Williams

Snow in Sun City. Courtesy: Kathy Artuso

Snow covers Mountain’s Edge. Video Courtesy: BJ Moore

A mix of snow and rain spotted throughout the west valley. Video Courtesy: BJ Moore

Snow falls in Summerlin. Courtesy: Natalia Malsenido

Big snow flakes caught in Solera in Henderson. Courtesy: Linda Esvang

Snow falls in the Vistas community in Summerlin. Courtesy: Ron Futrell

8 News Now’s Joe Moeller caught his dog, Bodie, having some fun in the snow in Summerlin!