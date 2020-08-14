Sizzling heat will set records

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- An excessive heat warning goes into effect Friday and will last through Wednesday as temperatures reach into record-setting territory in the upcoming days.

The average normal high temperature for this time of year is 102 degrees, but new heat records are expected to be set at a time when the Las Vegas valley is unusually dry. It has been more than 115 days without measurable rain. Here's a look at the forecast into next week.