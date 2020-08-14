Sizzling heat will set records

Skies look better this Friday morning with just a hint of wildfire smoke, but with the extra hot temps starting today through next week there will no doubt elevate ozone levels to unhealthy for people with respiratory illnesses. Make a cool plan for the weekend with highs in the one-teens expected for your play days. The extreme heat warnings have been extended into next week now as it looks like the super hot temps will hold on for a while. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast will make you sweat a little just looking at the numbers.