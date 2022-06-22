LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Showers and gusty winds today as high dropped back down to 94 for the official high. Mid-level moisture creeping up from Mexico have not soared the humidity readings, but also increased our chances for more storms tomorrow. Fortunately, no flooding with these latest storms as most neighborhoods just saw light showers and sprinkles, but mainly strong gusty outflow winds.
Showers and wind today. Could we see more tomorrow? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 22nd
