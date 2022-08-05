LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: AM showers brought another round of measurable rain today with some neighborhoods getting up to .28″. Storms and showers ended this afternoon with drier air working in from the west allowing fewer storms tomorrow that could mainly be confined to the mountains. More monsoon moisture is expected to surge back from the SE again by next week as kids go back to school
by: Tedd Florendo
