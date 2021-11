LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Cold Turkey this morning as lows dipped down to the low 40s with some neighborhoods in the upper 30s. We’ll start off Black Friday the same way with calmer winds and clear skies allowing full radiational cooling overnight. Friday highs will still be near normal before high pressure begins to build in the from the west and bring a warming trend as temps return to the 70s. We’ll come a few degrees shy of record highs for a few days in the extended 8-day forecast.