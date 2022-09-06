LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today should be our hottest day of the week with a high of 111 degrees. The heat warning continues through Thursday with temperatures below 110 on Wedesnday and Thursday. Highs slide to the low 100s Friday and into the 90s for the weekend with chances of thunderstorms Saturday through Monday.
