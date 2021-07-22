PHOTOS: Strong storms leave behind damage across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon after strong storms made their way through the Las Vegas valley.
Microbursts were reported in the valley for the first time in three years. The last microburst was nearly three years ago to the day, coming on July 20, 2018.
Reports of downed trees and power lines came in from 8 News Now viewers in Henderson and the Summerlin areas.
Below is a slideshow of the damage, with photos sent in by 8 News Now viewers. You can send your weather pictures to pix@8newsnow.com.
You can also watch the videos below to see how viewers across the southern part of the Las Vegas valley experienced Thursday’s storms: