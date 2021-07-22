PHOTOS: Strong storms leave behind damage across Las Vegas valley

Severe Weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon after strong storms made their way through the Las Vegas valley.

Microbursts were reported in the valley for the first time in three years. The last microburst was nearly three years ago to the day, coming on July 20, 2018.

Reports of downed trees and power lines came in from 8 News Now viewers in Henderson and the Summerlin areas.

Below is a slideshow of the damage, with photos sent in by 8 News Now viewers. You can send your weather pictures to pix@8newsnow.com.

  • Tree falls on car in Anthem neighborhood. Courtesy: DJ Keohan
  • Tree falls on car in Anthem neighborhood. Courtesy: DJ Keohan
  • Downed tree near Cornerstone Park in Henderson. Courtesy: Jessica Forsthoffer
  • Power Pole down near Boulder Highway & Russell. Courtesy: Lillianna Zuniga
  • Power pole downed at Arzano Apartments, near Boulder Highway and Russell. Courtesy: Kelly Gallegos.
  • Power pole downed at Arzano Apartments, near Boulder Highway and Russell. Courtesy: Kelly Gallegos.
  • Tree uprooted in the Fallbrook neighborhood of Henderson. Courtesy: Deborah Murawski
  • Downed power poles near Boulder & Russell. Courtesy: KLAS Photographer Henry Takai
  • Downed power poles near Boulder & Russell. Courtesy: KLAS Photographer Henry Takai
  • Crews clean up downed trees at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex. Courtesy: KLAS Reporter Joe Moeller

You can also watch the videos below to see how viewers across the southern part of the Las Vegas valley experienced Thursday’s storms:

