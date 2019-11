LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Say goodbye to the 70s after today! A big change in our weather pattern for southern Nevada will bring much chillier temperatures to the desert and the chance for heavy rain and mountain snow.

It will be our first rain in nearly two months and we need it, but it may catch people unprepared. Showers could begin as soon as this afternoon's commute and chances will increase tonight and Wednesday morning, turning heavy at times, quickly producing flooding of streets, washes, and low-lying areas.