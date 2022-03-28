MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — High winds in northwest Arizona are causing problems for drivers heading to and from Grand Canyon West Monday afternoon.

A meteorologist, Payton Malone, from New Orleans CBS station WWL who is on vacation shared video showing the sand whipping by his and other people’s vehicles.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office shared a photograph from Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs showing almost zero visibility on the road because of blowing sand.

Mohave County, Ariz. sandstorm on Pierce Ferry Road. (Photo: Mohave County Flood District)

