It’s a great day for a parade and a gorgeous Veterans Day for southern Nevada! Northerly breezes will stay bumpy along the Colorado River valley today, but should stay on the light side for most of the valley. Sunny skies will stick around right into the weekend as temps continue to inch their way back up to warm 80s again! But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some breezy and cooler changes coming next week!