November welcomes some changes to our weather, but they won’t be very big ones. Our skies will stay busy with passing clouds today into tonight. Afternoons will stay extra mild for most of the week and the sun should break free of the clouds after the rain ends on the coast tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a laundry list of items to keep in mind this week from changing your sprinkler clocks to your house clocks as daylight saving time comes to an end.