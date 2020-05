Great sunshine and light winds for another beautiful spring day. Temps will warm up a bit more today reaching the upper 80s, getting closer to normal. We'll get the normal low 90s back tomorrow along with a lot of southwest winds again as another cool system slides by the desert. That will bring a cooler start to the Memorial Day weekend, but it won't last long enough as Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a heat wave coming next week!