Regional Flood Control District raises awareness about flash floods

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s officially monsoon season. We know during a thunderstorm, rain can fall very quickly, bringing the threat of flash flooding.

The Pittman North Detention Basin in Henderson protects businesses, roads and thousands of homes in the Southern Highlands neighborhood. Flash floods are dangerous and deadly, so local agencies are trying to raise awareness to prevent deaths and injuries.

Flood channels flow into the large basin, holding water, trash and dirt. The basin is built for a potential 100-year flood, and even though there is only a 1% chance of it happening, the regional flood control district is prepared.

No human interaction is needed for the structures to operate, as there is no gate or a switch. It is constantly working.

“Twenty-four seven, 365 days … even if it’s raining at 2 a.m., this basin is here to protect people downstream,” said Steve Parrish, Regional Flood Control District general manager. “I, as the general manager of the Flood Control District, appreciate the fact and sleep better at night, knowing these facilities are in place and protecting the community.”

There are plans to help protect older areas, like building a drain up Charleston from Boulder Highway.

The National Weather Service and fire department want to remind people to use caution when driving in the rain. As little as 6 inches can cause a vehicle of any size to swerve on the road, and 12 inches of water can cause vehicles to float.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown, and never play in the flood channels or water basins.