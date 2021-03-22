READY OR NOT: MORE WIND ON THE WAY – Here’s Nate’s 8-Day forecast

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A little bit of temperature rollercoaster ride, with several more rounds of wind this week.

It’ll be a sunny, breezy Monday with the high around 68 (after Sunday’s 66).

Winds will drop from the 25-30mph gusts over the weekend to 15-20mph today, only to whip back up again tomorrow.



More clouds tomorrow, but still plenty of sunshine to go along with the southwest winds picking back up to 25mph with gusts up to 30. The high dips to the low 60s.

Back to sunshine with lingering breezes Wednesday with the high bouncing back to 68.



Partly cloudy Thursday with the high reaching 70 as another system brings more wind to the area.

Temps will slowly climb to the upper 70s by the weekend.