LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Areas of the valley have reported lightning and scattered showers Tuesday morning.

Some of the areas that received the early morning rain were in the west and southwest part of the valley.

Today’s rainbow led us to autumn’s golden rolling hills in #RedRockCanyon 🌈🍂 pic.twitter.com/f7mfycrwPW — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) October 5, 2021

According to Nate Tannenbaum, it will be cloudy all day, and more pop-up storms are expected to roll through the valley Tuesday morning and will pick up again afternoon as the storms head east later in the evening.